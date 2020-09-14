Meyers was on the field for seven of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-11 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers, who was not targeted in Week 1, has limited fantasy value so long as he remains behind Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry and Damiere Byrd in New England's wide receiver pecking order.
