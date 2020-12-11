Meyers brought in four of five targets for 47 yards in the Patriots' 24-3 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The second-year wideout managed to put together a serviceable night relative to opportunity, recording multiple receptions for the eighth straight contest. Meyers hasn't come close to matching the career-best 12 receptions and 169 yards he generated versus the Jets in Week 9, but he's posted a 19-211 line on 27 targets in the subsequent five contests, acceptable numbers considering how erratic Cam Newton's play has been under center. With Jarrett Stidham replacing Newton late in Thursday night's game, it remains to be seen if Meyers will be catching passes from a different quarterback in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20.