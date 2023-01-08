Meyers (shoulder) caught three of seven targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Bills.

Meyers' two-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was reviewed, but the touchdown call stood after the replay official ruled that he managed to get both feet down in the back of the end zone. The pending unrestricted free agent finishes the season on a three-game touchdown streak, raising his season totals to 67 catches, 804 yards and six touchdowns on 96 targets. Meyers was targeted 222 times over the past two seasons, so New England would have a substantial vacancy to fill should Meyers sign elsewhere.