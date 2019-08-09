Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Shines in preseason opener
Meyers caught six of eight targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-3 preseason opening win over the Lions.
Meyers got into the end zone twice in the second quarter, catching a three-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer and a five-yarder from Jarrett Stidham. The rookie undrafted free agent has mixed in with the first team at times in camp, and this performance shows that Meyers isn't out of his depth there. Given the uncertainty on New England's wide receiver depth chart, Meyers is a guy to keep an eye on as the preseason unfolds.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...
-
TEs worth waiting for in drafts
Want to wait until late on Draft Day to find a tight end to help you get off to a good start?...