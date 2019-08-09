Meyers caught six of eight targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 31-3 preseason opening win over the Lions.

Meyers got into the end zone twice in the second quarter, catching a three-yard touchdown pass from Brian Hoyer and a five-yarder from Jarrett Stidham. The rookie undrafted free agent has mixed in with the first team at times in camp, and this performance shows that Meyers isn't out of his depth there. Given the uncertainty on New England's wide receiver depth chart, Meyers is a guy to keep an eye on as the preseason unfolds.