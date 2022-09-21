Meyers (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

In the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers, Meyers logged 56 of a possible 68 snaps on offense, while catching a team-high nine passes for 95 yards on 13 targets. Leading up to Week 1 action, a knee issue limited Meyers' practice participation, so it's possible that his absence Wednesday could be maintenance-related. A return to the field in any capacity Thursday would support that notion and have the wideout trending toward active status this weekend against the Ravens.

