Meyers (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
In the Patriots' Week 2 win over the Steelers, Meyers logged 56 of a possible 68 snaps on offense, while catching a team-high nine passes for 95 yards on 13 targets. Leading up to Week 1 action, a knee issue limited Meyers' practice participation, so it's possible that his absence Wednesday could be maintenance-related. A return to the field in any capacity Thursday would support that notion and have the wideout trending toward active status this weekend against the Ravens.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Double-digit targets•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Leading receiver in Week 1 loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: In line to face Dolphins•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Listed as questionable for Week 1•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited in practice again•