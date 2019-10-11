Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Solid in Week 6 spot start
Meyers secured all four of his targets for 54 yards in the Patriots' 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday.
Meyers slotted in as the No. 3 receiver to start the contest with Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) sidelined, and he bumped up to No. 2 after Josh Gordon exited the game in the first half with a knee injury. The rookie checked in second behind Julian Edelman in receiving yardage and set career highs across the board in the contest. Meyers typically operates as the No. 4 wideout when the receivers corps is at full health, a role he'll return to if both Dorsett and Gordon are able to return to health over the 10 days until the Week 7 matchup against the Jets.
