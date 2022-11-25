Meyers brought in three of four targets for 62 yards in the Patriots' 33-26 loss to the Vikings on Thursday night.

Meyers had the rare experience of being outpaced in catches by two of his position mates, Nelson Agholor (six receptions) and DeVante Parker (four grabs). However, the third-year wideout did post his third-highest yardage total of the campaign and best since Week 5, making it a reasonably productive night overall. Meyers now takes aim at the tough Bills secondary next Thursday night in a critical Week 13 home divisional matchup.