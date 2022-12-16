Meyers (concussion) was present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.
Meyers was limited Wednesday before failing to practice Thursday, and the extent of his participation Friday has yet to be clarified. New England's No. 1 wide receiver will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol to suit up Sunday in Las Vegas.
