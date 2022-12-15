Meyers (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday.
While Meyers was deemed a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday, fellow wideout DeVante Parker (concussion) has yet to practice this week. Considering that, Meyers seems more likely to play this weekend against the Raiders than Parker, but chances are he'll approach Sunday's 4:05 ET contest with a Week 15 injury designation.
