Meyers (concussion) was not spotted at Saturday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
That now makes three straight absences for the Patriots' stud slot receiver. Expect more clarity with the team's final injury report later Saturday, but in the event Meyers is unable to play, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne should see more opportunities.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Misses practice with concussion•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Examined for head injury•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Suits up Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Expected to play versus Bills•