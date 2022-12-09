Meyers (concussion) remained sidelined at practice Friday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Back-to-back missed sessions cloud Meyers' status for Monday night's game against the Cardinals, but the Patriots' top wide receiver has one more chance to practice before Week 14 injury designations are assigned. If Meyers ends up not being cleared to face Arizona, however, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton would be in line to handle added WR snaps and targets for New England.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Misses practice with concussion•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Examined for head injury•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Suits up Thursday•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Expected to play versus Bills•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Gets questionable tag•