Meyers (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Meyers is back in the mix after missing two straight games, though he'll be catching passes from rookie Bailey Zappe in Week 5, with Mac Jones (ankle) inactive. While coming back from an injury and the Patriots potentially leaning on the run Sunday, Meyers looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option in his return to action.
