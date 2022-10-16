Meyers (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Meyers, who returned to action last weekend against the Lions after missing two games, practiced in a limited fashion this week, but he'll be out there on the heels of recording a 7/111/1 stat line on eight Bailey Zappe targets in Week 5. Despite having suited up for just three contests to date, Meyers still leads the Patriots in catches (20), targets (27) and receiving yards (261) to go along with the TD he scored against Detroit.
