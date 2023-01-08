Meyers (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Meyers, who aggravated a shoulder injury during last week's win over the Dolphins, was able to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday through Friday, before being listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. With his Week 18 availability confirmed, New England's top wide receiver should remain a key target for QB Mac Jones in a game that the team needs to win in order to secure a spot in the upcoming postseason. To date, Meyers has caught 64 of his 89 targets for 772 yards and five TDs, a rate of production that makes him the Patriots' most reliable pass-catcher from a fantasy perspective.
