Meyers (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's season opener against the Dolphins, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

After being a limited practice participant this week, Meyers will give it a go Sunday, which barring any in-game setbacks or limitations due to his knee issue, puts him in a position maintain a key pass-catching role in the Patriots offense alongside fellow wideouts DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. The 25-year-old is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he led the team with 83 catches (on 126 targets) for 866 yards and two TDs in 17 games, and this year Meyers once again figures to see steady enough volume to yield decent fantasy utility in PPR formats when he's 100 percent.