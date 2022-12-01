Meyers (shoulder) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Bills.
Meyers was listed as limited on the Patriots' practice reports Monday through Wednesday and approached the contest listed as questionable, but he'll give it a go versus 8-3 Buffalo on the heels of being limited to 16 snaps in the Patriots' 33-26 overtime loss to the Vikings last Thursday. Barring any in-game setbacks, Meyers -- who has recorded a 47-571-3 receiving line through nine games to date -- should log enough snaps Week 13 to merit fantasy lineup consideration against a Bills defense that is allowing an average of 221.6 passing yards per contest.
