Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Targeted seven times in Week 13
Meyers was on the field for 61 of a possible 87 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
Meyers caught three of his seven targets for 46 yards Sunday, but looking ahead, he could see his workload reduced once Mohamed Sanu (19 snaps) and Phillip Dorsett (22 snaps) are closer to 100 percent.
