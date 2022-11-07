Meyers recorded five receptions on six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Colts.

The Patriots didn't need to get aggressive on offense in order to win, and that was reflected in Meyers' stat line. He managed at least five receptions for the fourth time in seven games on the campaign but still came away with his second-lowest yardage total in that same span. The Patriots will head into their bye and may return to another slow-paced game dominated by defense in Week 11 against the Jets.