Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Targeted twice in win
Meyers caught one of his two targets for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.
Meyers rebounded from his one-offensive-snap, no-target outing in Week 9 with a 19-snap, one-catch game against the Eagles. Granted, that total is far from noteworthy from a fantasy perspective, but Meyers has shown to be serviceable when given the opportunity -- especially as an undrafted rookie. He may get it Sunday as the Patriots head into Week 12 potentially missing Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and with a somewhat hobbled Mohamed Sanu (ankle). Depending on their health, Meyers could see a few more targets against Dallas' seventh-ranked pass defense.
