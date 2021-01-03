Meyers caught six of seven targets for 68 yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jets. He also rushed once for seven yards in the season finale.
Meyers spent his freshman season at NC State as a quarterback before converting to wide receiver, and he showed off his passing skills on a trick play in the third quarter, finding Cam Newton for the game-tying touchdown. He finishes the season as New England's leader in both catches (59) and receiving yards (729), but Meyers is yet to catch a touchdown through two NFL seasons. The Patriots will likely look to upgrade their underwhelming receiving corps in the offseason, but Meyers should be a part of the team's equation at wide receiver after his breakout sophomore season.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Makes four grabs•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Eclipses century mark•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Serviceable night in loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Does little with six targets•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Leading receiver in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Down day despite Newton's success•