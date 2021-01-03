Meyers caught six of seven targets for 68 yards and threw a 19-yard touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Jets. He also rushed once for seven yards in the season finale.

Meyers spent his freshman season at NC State as a quarterback before converting to wide receiver, and he showed off his passing skills on a trick play in the third quarter, finding Cam Newton for the game-tying touchdown. He finishes the season as New England's leader in both catches (59) and receiving yards (729), but Meyers is yet to catch a touchdown through two NFL seasons. The Patriots will likely look to upgrade their underwhelming receiving corps in the offseason, but Meyers should be a part of the team's equation at wide receiver after his breakout sophomore season.