The Patriots expect Meyers (concussion) to play Sunday against the Raiders, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Meyers, who was inactive this past Monday against the Cardinals, is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, but it looks as though he's trending toward a return to the lineup Sunday following a one-game absence. Official confirmation of the wide receiver's Week 15 status will arrive once the Patriots' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 4:05 ET kickoff.
