Meyers (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Now that Meyers is set to miss another game, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are in line to lead the Patriots' Week 4 wideout corps, with Lil'Jordan Humphrey also in the mix. With Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out this weekend, they'll be catching passes from backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, a context that makes the team's available pass-catchers hit-or-miss fantasy options versus Green Bay.