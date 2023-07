Hurd signed with the Patriots on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Selected 67th overall by the 49ers in the 2019 Draft, Hurd has yet to appear in an NFL game outside of the preseason due to numerous injuries. San Francisco eventually gave up on Hurd in November of 2021, and this is the first we've heard of him since. Having not played a meaningful down of football in five years, he faces an uphill climb to crack the Patriots' regular-season roster.