Mills has reportedly agreed to remain with the Patriots one a one-year deal worth up to $6.1 million, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Though there had been previous reports that the Patriots planned to release Mills, he's now in line to remain with the team after having agreed to a revised contract. Now presumably past the groin injury that slowed him late last season, Mills is slated to reprise his key role in New England's secondary, where the 28-year-old's ability to play either cornerback or safety is an asset. In 10 games in 2022, Mills recorded 31 tackles and two interceptions.