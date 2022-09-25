site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Jalen Mills: Leaves with injury
RotoWire Staff
Mills suffered a hamstring injury in the team's 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Mills suffered the injury late in the game, and the severity of it is still unknown. He was able to record two tackles before exiting the contest.
