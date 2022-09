Mills registered six tackles and one interception during Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers.

Mills finished second on the team in tackles behind Myles Bryant, who notched a team-high eight stops, and intercepted a pass intended for Diontae Johnson in the first quarter, marking his first pick since 2020. In his first season with New England, Mills totaled 47 tackles, and seven pass defelections across 16 appearances last year. He figures to garner a similar role in 2022.