Patriots' Jalen Mills: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Mills (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice Friday.
Mills suffered the injury in Week 3's loss to the Ravens. If he's unable to go in Week 4 against the Packers, it'll be a blow to the team's secondary, while Myles Bryant or Jack Jones will likely see an uptick in snaps.
