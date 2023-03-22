Mills and the Patriots agreed to a new contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Reports last week suggested the Patriots planned to move on from Mills, but he'll end up sticking around in New England for at least one more season. The 28-year-old defensive back appeared in 10 games in 2022, recording a career-low 31 tackles while producing five pass deflections and two interceptions. Mills is expected to return to safety in 2023 after he operated as a cornerback the last two years, which could result in an uptick in his tackle production if he retains a near-full-time role on defense.