Mills and the Patriots agreed to a new contract Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Mills was officially let go by the Patriots on Tuesday, but he's now re-signing with the team just one day later. The 28-year-old appeared in 10 games last season, recording a career-low 31 tackles while producing five pass deflections and two interceptions with New England. Mills is expected to return to safety in 2023 after he operated as a cornerback the last two years, which could increase his production back to where it was in 2020 with the Eagles when he started at free safety.