Mills (groin) was listed as a non-participant on the Patriots' injury report Thursday.
Mills popped up with a groin injury during New England's first practice Week 13 and was ruled inactive ahead of last Thursday's loss to the Bills. While it's unclear how this injury first came about, it appears significant enough to possibly keep him sidelined for the second game in a row against Arizona on Monday Night Football. Mills will now have two more practices to increase his activity before the Patriots have to assign him an official game status on Saturday's final injury report.