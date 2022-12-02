Mills (groin) has been ruled inactive against the Bills on Thursday Night Football, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Mills first popped up with a groin issue on Monday's injury report and was limited in practice leading up to Thursday. While the nature of this injury is still unknown, the 28-year-old cornerback is now set to sit out for just the second game this season. Mills has recorded 31 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions in 2022, and his absence will leave Jack Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones to step up into bigger roles against the Bills' prolific passing offense.