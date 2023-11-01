Reagor could find himself in a top-three role at receiver Week 9 against the Commanders if DeVante Parker isn't able to clear the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, Reagor has already moved up one spot on the depth chart with Kendrick Bourne (knee) having sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Parker also exited the Week 8 contest early, paving the way for Reagor to play a season-high 30 snaps on offense (59 percent share). Reagor failed to haul in either of his two targets, however, and though he could continue to take on a sizable snap share Week 9, he may not generate many looks from quarterback Mac Jones while operating mostly as a downfield decoy. Demario Douglas and JuJu Smith-Schuster are better bets for target volume among the New England receivers while both typically work in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.