Reagor was elevated to New England's active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) all carrying injury designations going into Sunday's contest, Reagor has been promoted to the Patriots' active roster for the second consecutive week. The 2020 first-round pick played 14 offensive snaps during New England's Week 6 loss to Las Vegas, and he failed to record a single target.