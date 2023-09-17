The Patriots elevated Reager to the active roster Saturday.

Reager, a former first-round pick, has had a disapointing start to his career and looking for a fresh start in New England. He joined the practice squad after failing to make it on the Vikings' 53-man roster following training camp. The pass catcher has tallied 799 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions in 44 career games. He will now be available as a depth receiving option when the Patriots' host the Dolphins on MNF.