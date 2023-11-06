Reagor was on the field for 49 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With Kendrick Bourne (knee) on IR and DeVante Parker out with a concussion, Reagor saw his most substantial workload of the season in Week 9, though he ended up catching just one of his six targets for 11 yards versus Washington. Even if Parker is able to return to action this weekend against the Colts, Reagor will remain a speculative option in Week 10 fantasy lineups.