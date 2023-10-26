The Patriots signed Reagor off their practice squad Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reagor caught his only target for 11 yards versus Buffalo in Week 7, playing 25 snaps on offense. Now that he'll get a more permanent spot on the 53-man roster, Reagor should settle into a regular depth role at receiver for New England. The 2020 first-round pick likely won't have much room to see his role expand while all of Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas are available.