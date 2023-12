Reagor logged 50 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Reagor, who caught both of his targets Sunday for 33 yards, saw added work versus Denver, with JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) unavailable. With just five catches for 66 yards in nine games overall, however, Reagor remains off the fantasy radar ahead of New England's Dec. 31 contest against the Bills.