Wydermyer signed a contract with the Patriots on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
The rookie tight end previously signed with the Bills in May but was just released by the team this past Sunday. Wydermyer gives the Patriots added preseason tight end depth, with Hunter Henry having missed Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, but he'll have his work cut out for him in order to land a roster spot, with Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Matt Sokol also in the depth mix behind Henry and Jonnu Smith.