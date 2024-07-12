Polk could secure the Patriots' top receiver spot to open the 2024 regular season if he impresses in training camp, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Polk, a rookie second-round pick, didn't begin the offseason working as a starter but has since worked his way up the depth chart, and he was a standout at mandatory minicamp. The Washington product is considered pro-ready as rookie, so though his combine workout numbers didn't strongly impress, he's refined enough to quickly hit the ground running and entrench himself as one of New England's most reliable targets in the passing game, especially if Kendrick Bourne (knee) isn't fully recovered from his ACL tear by Week 1. Graff projects Polk to get a large portion of first-team reps in training camp, so if he can translate that into some preseason momentum, it wouldn't be surprising for him to start the season ahead of Bourne, DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn, JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie fourth-rounder Javon Baker, especially if he can establish chemistry with Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. As a pro, Polk may ultimately be more of a possession receiver than a deep target, but he boasts the upside to become one of the most consistent options in the Patriots' air attack.