Polk (undisclosed) wasn't present for the start of Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The report notes that Polk -- who had previously been dealing with a shoulder issue -- passed his initial training camp physical, then subsequently had what is considered minor muscle tightness. For now, consider the wideout day-to-day, but the sooner the 2024 second-rounder can practice again, the better, as Reiss notes that Polk is facing a battle for a roster spot