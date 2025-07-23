Polk (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's opening training camp practice, Jay Pritchard of NESN.com reports.

Though Polk didn't land on either the physically unable to perform or non-football injury list, the 2024 second-rounder is bouncing back from an offseason shoulder procedure that limited him during spring workouts. Following a disappointing rookie season in which he caught just 12 passes in 15 games, the sooner Polk is able to practice, the better, given that the Washington product faces plenty of competition for slotting in a crowded WR corps.