Polk went to the locker room during Friday's preseason game against the Commanders after injuring his arm/shoulder and did not return, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Polk appeared to suffer the injury on a running play late in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room after being attended to in the blue medical tent. Polk did not return to Friday's game, and he'll further tests will determine the severity of the injury and his ability to practice ahead of the Patriots' second preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 16.