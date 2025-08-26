Patriots' Ja'Lynn Polk: Lands on season-ending IR
The Patriots placed Polk (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Polk's placement on IR coincides with a slew of other transactions submitted by New England relating to the 53-man roster deadline. The 2024 second-round pick will miss his entire sophomore season as he works to recover from shoulder surgery undergone to address an injury suffered during the Patriots' preseason opener against Washington.
