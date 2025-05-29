Polk (shoulder) isn't participating in full team drills during the Patriots' current organized team activities, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

That said, Lazar notes that Polk -- who is bouncing back from an offseason shoulder procedure -- has been running routes during team periods of practice with offensive assistant Riley Larkin, adding that the 2024 second-rounder appears to be going at full speed. Once Polk is cleared to absorb contact, he'll look to secure a role in a wideout corps that still includes DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Baker and has added Stefon Diggs (knee) and Mack Hollins to mix, as well as rookie third-rounder Kyle Williams. However, after a disappointing rookie season in which he caught just 12 passes in 15 games, Polk has some ground to make up before he re-enters the fantasy radar in re-draft formats.