The Patriots selected Polk in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 37th overall.

New England gets a rookie wideout to pair with Drake Maye with the talented Polk out of Washington. Beginning his career at Texas Tech, Polk went to the Pacific Northwest in 2022 and started to carve out a role with 41 grabs for 694 yards and six touchdowns on 68 targets. He truly broke out in 2023 with 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns as the Robin to Rome Odunze's Batman. It's fair to wonder whether teammate Jalen McMillan's injury-plagued 2023 helped fuel Polk's breakout, given that McMillan nearly matched Odunze's production that year. Polk has conventional size at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, and while he doesn't wow with his speed (4.52), he's a refined player that wins with skill and good hands. In an offense that desperately needed receiver help, Polk is ticketed for a role in New England right away.