Polk is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

A second-round pick last spring, Polk got some chances in a top-three role as a rookie but caught just 12 of 33 targets (for 87 yards and two TDs) before suffering a shoulder injury Week 17. It apparently was serious enough to require surgery but shouldn't threaten his availability for Week 1 of 2025. New Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said he's excited about how Polk has approached his rehabilitation and focused on lower-body strength in the meantime. Once healthy, Polk will compete for playing time with new additions Stefon Diggs (ACL tear) and Mack Hollins, as well as 2025 holdovers DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Javon Walker.