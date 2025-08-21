Polk plans to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Polk underwent a shoulder procedure earlier in the offseason as well, but it's unclear if his current issue is setback-related, or a new injury. We'll await confirmation from the Patriots, but at this stage is looks like the second-year wideout is likely headed to IR. Prior to Thursday's news, Polk was in contention for a depth role in New England's crowded wideout corps.