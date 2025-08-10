Polk (arm/shoulder) will not practice in the coming week, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Polk was taken to the locker room after injuring his arm/shoulder on a run play in the second quarter of the Patriots' preseason win over the Commanders. Per Mark Daniels of MassLive.com, Polk is not expected to travel with the team to Minnesota for joint practices, so he'll aim to be available for the Patriots' preseason finale against the Giants on Thursday, Aug. 21. With Polk, Stefon Diggs (knee) and Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) all working through injuries, Javon Baker and Efton Chism will have increased reps with the offense during practice and preseason games.