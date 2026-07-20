Patriots' Jam Miller: Competing for backup role

Miller is in line to compete for depth slotting in the Patriots' backfield behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

While there is clarity at the top of the team's RB depth chart, the pecking order behind the top duo has yet to established. Also in the mix for complementary backfield work are Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Myles Montgomery. Miller, who was taken by New England in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, was a core special-teamer early on in his college career at Alabama, which could help his chances of securing a role as a rookie. Per Lazar, the No. 3 job behind Stevenson and Henderson figures to go to "whoever offers the most juice as a returner and can fill in when needed in the offensive backfield."