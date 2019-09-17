Patriots' James Develin: Earns first touches of season
Develin ran twice for three total yards during Sunday's 43-0 win over Miami.
It was just the second multi-carry game over the past four seasons for Develin who, while integral to New England's running game, seldom gets opportunities himself. The Brown product did manage to find the end zone four times last season despite just six carries and eight rushing yards, but the prospect of a vultured touchdown or two is probably not worth the risk on a Patriots team stocked with other weapons and mercurial in approach week to week.
